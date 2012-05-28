DUBAI May 28 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's
(ADNOC) distribution arm will take over 74 fuel stations run by
fuel retailer Emarat in every emirate in the UAE except for
Dubai, state news agency WAM said on Monday.
The move by ADNOC Distribution comes as three of the
country's four fuel retailers - Dubai government-owned Emirates
National Oil Co (ENOC), Emirates Petroleum Products Co and
federally owned Emarat - grapple with years losses due to
government fuel price caps and higher gasoline prices.
The fourth fuel retailer is ADNOC, whose large crude oil
fields allow it to keep its petrol stations going even with fuel
prices set at less than 50 U.S. cents a liter.
Emarat's payment problems contributed to fuel shortages in
the poorer northern emirates last year.
