ABU DHABI Aug 15 The United Arab Emirates hired six foreign firms, including Rio Tinto and Areva , to provide fuel for its first nuclear power plant, in contracts valued at $3 billion.

The contracted fuel will enable the plant to generate up to 450 million megawatts for 15 years starting 2017, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The remaining firms are from Russia, Britain, Canada and the United States.