By Stanley Carvalho and Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI Aug 15 The United Arab Emirates
awarded $3 billion in contracts to six foreign firms, including
global miner Rio Tinto and France's Areva on
Wednesday, to supply fuel for the Gulf Arab state's first
nuclear power plant.
The Barakah plant is slated to open in 2017 and the
contracts, which range from the purchase of uranium to
conversion and enrichment services, will cover its fuel supply
for the first 15 years of operations, the Emirates Nuclear
Energy Corp (ENEC) said.
"These contracts will provide ENEC with long-term security
of supply, high quality fuel and favorable pricing and
commercial terms," Mohamed al-Hammadi, ENEC's chief executive,
said in a statement.
The other firms are U.S.-based ConverDyn, Canada's Uranium
One, government-controlled nuclear group Urenco and
Russia's Tenex, the world's largest exporter of low-enriched
uranium. The fuel supply programme will begin in 2014-2015.
A spokesman for Areva, the world's biggest maker of nuclear
plants, said its share of the contract was worth 400 million
euros ($492.86 million).
In July, the UAE's nuclear regulator granted ENEC a licence
to construct the country's first two nuclear reactors, to be
built by a South Korean-led consortium that will eventually
build and operator four 1,400 megawatt reactors in total.
The OPEC member will be the first Gulf Arab state to begin
building a nuclear power plant. It wants to save its oil
reserves for export rather than using them to generate
electricity, for which demand is rising rapidly.
The UAE, and other top oil exporters in the region, have
been seeking alternative energy resources to meet soaring
electricity demand on the back of a growing population and
industrialization that threatens to absorb precious oil and gas
reserves.
The contracted fuel will enable the plant, located west of
the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, to generate up to 450 million
megawatts over the first 15 years, ENEC said.
The company added it "expects to return to the market at
various times to take advantage of favorable market conditions
and to strengthen its security of supply position."
The enriched uranium will be supplied to KEPCO Nuclear Fuels
- ENEC's prime contract consortium led by Korea Electric Power
Corp - which will make the fuel assemblies for use in the four
planned UAE units.
Before granting the contract to the South Korean consortium,
the UAE signed an agreement under the U.S. Atomic Energy Act
with the United States in early 2009, forfeiting its right to
enrich uranium domestically.