ABU DHABI, July 18 Construction work can start on the United Arab Emirates' first nuclear power plant, the Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation said on Wednesday, opening the way for a consortium of South Korean companies to begin work on the multi-billion dollar project.

In December 2009, the UAE awarded a South Korean consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corp a contract to build four nuclear reactors to meet rapidly rising demand for electricity.

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp, established to carry out the project, has been waiting for the construction licence before it starts pouring concrete for the first two reactors at the Barakah nuclear power plant.