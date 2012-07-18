ABU DHABI, July 18 Construction work can start
on the United Arab Emirates' first nuclear power plant, the
Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation said on Wednesday,
opening the way for a consortium of South Korean companies to
begin work on the multi-billion dollar project.
In December 2009, the UAE awarded a South Korean consortium
led by Korea Electric Power Corp a contract to build four
nuclear reactors to meet rapidly rising demand for electricity.
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp, established to carry out the
project, has been waiting for the construction licence before it
starts pouring concrete for the first two reactors at the
Barakah nuclear power plant.