* ADNOC open to having more Asian partners in oil sector
* Concessions structures are likely to be kept unchanged
* Abu Dhabi evaluates every venture separately -GASCO
By Humeyra Pamuk
ABU DHABI, July 3 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
is likely to allow more foreign partners, especially from Asia,
to take stakes in its oil and gas concessions, the chief
executive of Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO) said
on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi, which has the largest share of the UAE's oil,
plans to invest $60 billion over the next five years to boost
its oil production capacity from 2.7 million to 3.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) - and oil concessions lie at the heart of
its ambitions.
The concessions system allows oil and gas producers to
acquire equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member in return for
investing in projects.
Western oil majors like ExxonMobil, Shell
and Total have been partners with Abu Dhabi for
decades, but concession renewals starting from 2014 could allow
Asian companies to boost their presence in a country which now
exports nearly all its oil to Asia.
"The principal of the tender is to be more open for
partners... In the last three years there has been a change
towards more openness, some additional partners," ADMA-OPCO CEO
Ali Al Jarwan told reporters.
"There's consideration to have newcomers in these marginal
fields," Jarwan said when asked if Korean and Chinese companies
could be awarded some field rights.
Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil has already secured a new
concession area, while a consortium led by Korea National Oil
Corporation (KNOC) finalised a deal in March to take a 40
percent stake in two onshore and one offshore oil drilling
areas.
Also earlier this year, ADNOC and China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) signed an agreement to cooperate in upstream
projects, through which the Chinese company has been studying
some exploration opportunities in some onshore and offshore
blocks. A final agreement for production is yet to be signed.
But officials say Western international oil companies (IOCs)
will remain major players in the UAE oil and gas industry.
"The most probable scenario is continuation of IOCs'
partnership with ADNOC, with a minimum 60 percent ADNOC holding
and either one or more partner being from the West," Mohammed
Sahoo Al Suwaidi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Gas Industries
Ltd. (GASCO) said, adding that Korean and Chinese companies may
get stakes.
Some big oil companies, particularly ExxonMobil, have
expressed their discomfort about the concession structure. They
are concerned about operating side by side with rivals in an
ADNOC-controlled concession, with all partners expected to share
their own technology.
But both Suwaidi and Jarwan said the existing structure was
likely to be kept, even though there was no final decision yet.
"We enjoy the partnership," Jarwan said. "It's been working
very well."
The ADMA-OPCO concession, which has a capacity of around
550,000 bpd, expires in 2018. The next concession renewal is due
in 2014 and it belongs to Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore
Operations (ADCO).
In January, ADNOC's Directly General said ADCO concessions
were going to be put to bidding this year and companies would be
screened. He did not say when the process would be finalised.
"The decision makers will look at it case by case. There's
no one solution for each joint venture," Suwaidi said.