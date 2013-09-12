After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
SEOUL, Sept 12 Global oil demand could see downside risks while economic growth in emerging markets and Europe slows and the United States imports less oil, a senior industry official said on Thursday.
"We see the downside risks to the outlook (for oil demand) from slower economic growth in key emerging markets, weakness in Europe, the collapse in demand for oil imports from the U.S.," United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said at an industry event. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Amran Abocar; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 In September, police investigating a wave of killings in the northern Rio de Janeiro suburbs followed a tip to the isolated scrubland near the massive Duque de Caxias oil refinery.
* Oil prices in range of $47-$55 per barrel- analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)