PARIS May 3 The UAE's strategic oil pipeline
for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is complete and exports are
expected to start within three months, UAE Oil Minister Mohammed
al-Hamli said on Thursday.
Initially operating at a rate of 1.4 million barrels per day
(bpd), the pipeline should offer the Gulf producer an
alternative route out of the narrow strait which Iran has
threatened to block as western pressure to limit its oil
revenues has intensified.
The United Arab Emirates has run tests on the pipeline,
which has faced lengthy delays over a quality dispute with the
Chinese company that built it.
"The pipeline is complete and now it's being tested," Hamli
told an energy conference in Paris. He told Reuters later that
exports are expected to start by August.
"It's filled with crude now and exports will start within
three months," he said.
"It's important to diversify and ease the traffic in the
Strait of Hormuz," said the UAE oil minister.
The pipeline links the Habshan oilfields to the port of
Fujairah - an increasingly important oil storage terminal
outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman.
Hamli said the capacity of the line could rise to 1.8
million bpd.
The UAE is now producing about 2.6 million bpd and has a
production capacity of around 2.7 million bpd.
The oil flowing through the pipe from Abu Dhabi will be
mainly exported by ship but a portion will be used by a refinery
at Fujairah.
