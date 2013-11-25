ABU DHABI Nov 25 The United Arab Emirates will
start operating new grain silos at Fujairah within the coming
months and has picked a private company to manage them, the
managing director of Abu Dhabi's Food Security Center said.
The silos located at the port of Fujairah, which lies
outside the Strait of Hormuz, will have the capacity to store up
to 275,000 tonnes of grain, enough for a strategic supply of
around six months.
"We are now in the final stages of the project and will
announce a private partner to operate the silos very soon,"
Khalifa al-Ali told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of a food
conference in Abu Dhabi.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital Gulf oil export and food
import route. Iran threatened in 2012 to block the strait if it
came under attack as tensions rose with the West last year over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
The UAE, which imports over 90 percent of its food needs,
sees Fujairah's strategic location outside the strait as vital
for ensuring the security of its food supplies.
The project will bring its total grain storage capacity to
around 850,000 tonnes.
The silos, in addition to holding a strategic reserve, will
also be used to store grain for re-export.
"It will serve the whole region's business, and in times of
need of course, it will be used for the region as a whole," Ali
said.
