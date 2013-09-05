By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
has the "vainest" skyscrapers in the world, a report measuring
the extent of spires and other height-boosting additions to the
top of buildings said on Thursday.
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) said
unusable space at the top of the UAE's 19 tallest buildings was
an average 19 percent of their total height, a measure it called
the "vanity height".
The building with the largest vanity height is the 828-metre
Burj Khalifa in Dubai, of which 29 percent or 244 meters is
unusable - which would rank on its own as the 11th tallest
building in Europe, the CTBUH said.
The top three was completed by the Zifeng Tower in Nanjing,
China, and the Bank of America Tower in New York. China and the
United States were also second and third respectively for the
average figure across all of their tall buildings.
Developers typically get higher rents on upper floors, but
in developing economies where land and labour is cheaper they
can more readily use tall buildings to spark nearby development
and make wider schemes viable, said Steve Watts, a tall
buildings expert at construction consultancy Alinea.
"You can have towers that are loss-leaders but catalysts for
regeneration and iconic structures can sway decision-makers," he
said.
Despite the trend being less prevalent in more expensive
markets, London's Shard skyscraper, which was bankrolled by the
state of Qatar, has a vanity measure of 20 percent, CTBUH said.
"There can also be an ego element with these things with
developers wanting to go higher than each other," Watts said.
The world's tallest tower is set to become the one-kilometre
Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will surpass the
Burj Khalifa if it opens as planned in 2017.
The tower is expected to cost around 4.6 billion Saudi
riyals ($1.2 billion) and will form part of a hotel, retail and
residential project as the oil-rich country seeks to improve its
infrastructure and meet its massive housing needs.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
