ABU DHABI, July 5 A court in the United Arab
Emirates has offered to release on bail an American businessman
accused of embezzlement who has been on hunger strike in jail
since May, the U.S. embassy said on Thursday.
Washington has repeatedly called for Zack Shahin's case to be
resolved. He has been detained since he was arrested in 2008
while at the helm of Dubai real estate firm Deyaar.
There have been hearings in his case in Dubai, but no judgment.
Last week, the United States said it had "serious concerns"
over Shahin's health and urged the UAE to release him on bail.
It has also asked for more transparency in the case.
"I can confirm that conditions for bail have been set at 5
million dirhams ($1.36 million)," a spokesman for the U.S.
embassy in Abu Dhabi told Reuters.
Shahin's lawyer said he hoped to secure his release early
next week.
"There was a concern whether he would be able to accumulate
the money. But we are certain now that the funding can be
arranged," Erik Akers told Reuters.
He said that some funds had already been transferred and the
remaining amount needed to come from the United States.
"With the weekend coming, he may not be released until
Sunday or Monday," he added.
Shahin is due to have two court hearings later this month
when a verdict could be handed down in his case, the lawyer
said.
In May, four other expatriates jailed in Dubai said they had
gone on hunger strike to protest against the lengthy prison
sentences handed down to them for bouncing cheques - a criminal
offence in the UAE.
The men, most of them real estate developers and businessmen
who worked in Dubai during its economic boom, fell into debt
when the emirate's property bubble burst after the 2008 global
credit crisis.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Raissa Kasolowsky in Abu Dhabi and Praveen Menon
in Dubai; editing by Sami Aboudi and Pravin Char)