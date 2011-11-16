DUBAI Nov 16 The United Arab Emirates, which has been in negotiations with France's Dassault for the purchase of at least 60 Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday that talks have effectively stalled because the proposed deal was "uncompetitive and unworkable."

The deal, which was being negotiated for the better part of a year, was thrown into doubt earlier this week when it became clear that the UAE had asked for details on a rival aircraft, the Typhoon built by the Eurofighter consortium.

"Thanks to President Sarkozy, France could not have done more diplomatically or politically to secure the Rafale deal," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, deputy of the country's armed forces, said in a statement.

"Regrettably Dassault seem unaware that all the diplomatic and political will in the world cannot overcome uncompetitive and unworkable commercial terms," he said, adding that Dassault had been "at the forefront of our considerations".

French military officials had been confident about securing a deal to sell the Rafale fighter jets and had hoped to finalise the sale at the Dubai air show. (Reporting by Reed Stevenson, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)