ON BOARD THE AL-FAHEDI May 25 The United Arab Emirates may give aid to Yemen, the country's finance minister said on Friday, amid international efforts to head off a humanitarian disaster and stabilise the impoverished state.

Asked whether the UAE had considered committing funds to Yemen, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum told Reuters: "We always do that. At the moment it has not got anything, but it might be".