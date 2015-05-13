(Repeats to correct typo in second paragraph)
By Jeffrey Dastin
May 13 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Wednesday announced plans to lease up to 25 used aircraft
from AerCap Holdings NV, one of the world's largest aircraft
lessors, to reduce its dependence on smaller, 50-seat
jets.
The Chicago-based airline said it expects delivery of 11
used Airbus Group NV A319 aircraft over the next two
years, with the right to add up to 14 more of the single-aisle
planes over the next five years, subject to certain conditions.
The additions are part of a broader fleet reorganization
United unveiled last month that aims to match bigger planes with
markets of growing demand, without increasing its spending or
capacity forecasts.
Integral to the plan is removing 50-seat jets flown by
United's regional contractors, which can waste more fuel per
passenger than larger planes. The carrier said it will take 130
of these aircraft off its schedule by the end of 2015, with more
cuts to come later.
As an example, United said it now might fly two A319s, which
have more than 120 seats, on a route that currently operates
with three 70-seat jets. It then could use those 70-seaters on
routes in which it currently uses the 50-seat planes.
"Our flexible fleet plan allows us to opportunistically add
used aircraft when the economics are attractive," United's Fleet
Vice President Ron Baur said in a statement.
Cheap fuel prices, down more than 40 percent since June,
have made it increasingly affordable to fly old, less
fuel-efficient jets.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd currently
operates the A319s that United will lease, with first deliveries
starting in early 2016.
United said it will add new seats, overhead-bin extensions
and Wi-Fi to the planes, and it will perform checks so they
align with its maintenance program.
United said last month that the lease of 10 to 20 used
narrowbody aircraft would not alter its forecast for yearly
capital expenditures of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion over the
next three to four years.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Chris Reese)