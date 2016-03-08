BRIEF-Aurora Solar Technologies receives patent allowance from Taiwan
* Aurora Solar Technologies Inc says receives patent allowance from Taiwan
March 8 Two shareholders of United Continental Holdings Inc are nominating six directors to the airline's board, the Wall Street Journal reported.
PAR Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management LP together own 7.1 percent of the company's stock, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1ntuAl7) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Eiger announces results demonstrating benefit of ubenimex and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) modulation in experimental lymphedema