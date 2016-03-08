March 8 Two shareholders of United Continental Holdings Inc are nominating six directors to the airline's board, the Wall Street Journal reported.

PAR Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management LP together own 7.1 percent of the company's stock, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1ntuAl7) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)