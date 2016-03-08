(Adds analysis, details on takeover, union support for United's
board)
By Alwyn Scott and Michael Flaherty
March 8 Two investment funds with major stakes
in United Continental Holdings Inc launched a fight for
control on Tuesday, proposing a slate of directors led by
industry legend Gordon Bethune to shake up the board of the
poorly performing airline.
PAR Capital Management Inc and Altimeter Capital Management
LP, which together own 7.1 percent of the second-largest U.S.
airline, said its "underqualified, ineffective, complacent and
entrenched" board had caused years of "inexcusable company
underperformance" and needed an overhaul.
"We believe that our conclusion is shared by many of
United's long-suffering stockholders, customers and 80,000-plus
dedicated employees," the funds said in a letter to United's
board.
United has badly underperformed other U.S. airline stocks
since its 2010 merger with Continental Airlines. It has suffered
from a series of computer problems and poor employee morale, and
its on-time performance and profits have lagged its peers.
Bethune is known for leading Continental through a dramatic
turnaround from 1994 until his retirement in 2004, during which
the stock soared.
Bethune said he was asked to help by longtime United
shareholders PAR and Altimeter, which lack a track record of
starting the kind of proxy battle typical of so-called activist
investors. Saturday is the deadline for board nominations. The
annual meeting is expected in June.
United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz warned the proposal by
the Boston-based asset managers could wrest away control of the
airline, and urged employees to keep improving United, which
fared better in late 2015 after years of underperformance.
"This situation shouldn't change your focus," he said in an
email to employees.
United's flight attendants union said the investors were
"creating a distraction at just the wrong time." United's
machinists union also voiced support for Munoz.
United Continental shares ended 2.2 percent lower at $56.34
amid a broader sell-off in airline stocks.
Bethune, 74, said the fight was "not about Mr. Munoz."
"It's about ... having someone who actually understands the
airline business on the board," Bethune said in CNBC interview
Tuesday. He noted that the investors insisted he stand for
election as United's chairman, and that he would only stay two
years, if appointed.
The proposed slate of directors also includes Altimeter
founder Brad Gerstner, former Orbitz CEO Barney Harford and
former Delphi Automotive CEO Rodney O'Neal.
United said it had tried to work with the funds and even
offered to amend its bylaws to extend the deadline for board
nominations, but they were "uninterested" in an agreement.
The two funds built stakes in United last year, and talks
with the carrier intensified in late 2015, said a person
familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it
publicly.
The funds did not return calls seeking comment.
SHAKING UP THE BOARD
"This situation is really all about shaking up what
Altimeter/PAR thinks is an entrenched and ineffective board,"
said Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at independent
research firm Gordon Haskett.
United has posted relatively weak earnings, among other
problems. It lost $724 million in 2012, when rival Delta Air
Lines Inc posted more than $1 billion in profit. In
2013, United earned $539 million, compared with Delta's $10
billion profit.
Former United CEO Jeff Smisek stepped down in September
following the disclosure of a federal investigation into the
airline's dealings with the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey.
The fund's plan to change United's board came two days after
the airline said Munoz would return on March 14 after being on
medical leave since October, when he suffered a heart attack.
On Monday, United added three independent directors to its
board, increasing the size. The company said some directors
would step down but declined to say which ones or how many.
"PAR and Altimeter have unilaterally taken this hostile
action with no concern that a proxy fight could distract the
company from executing on Oscar's strategic plan," United
Non-Executive Chairman Henry Meyer said on Tuesday.
But the investors said the board changes, together with an
increased stock buyback plan, were not enough.
"Yesterday's last-ditch effort - adding just three people to
its now 15-person board - is a cynical attempt to preserve power
by this entrenched board," Gerstner said in a statement.
Other investors said the proposal would have little
immediate impact.
"Today's news doesn't affect our view of the company's
credit profile or its trajectory," said Jonathan Root, an
analyst at Moody's Investors Service, which rates United three
notches below investment grade, with a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Alwyn Scott in New York;
Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Lisa Von Ahn)