Jan 21 United Airlines said on Thursday
it will buy 40 single-aisle jets from Boeing Co in a blow
to smaller rival Bombardier Inc, which has sought a
major customer to give momentum to its CSeries jet after years
of delays and cash problems.
United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity, said
the Boeing 737-700 aircraft will enter its fleet beginning in
mid-2017, for flights it currently contracts to regional
partners.
Reuters reported last week that Boeing appeared well placed
to snatch at least part of a deal for 30 small jets from United,
worth around $2 billion at list prices.
