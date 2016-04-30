April 29 United Continental Holdings Inc
said in a proxy statement Friday that it cut the pay of one of
its top officers in connection with an internal probe that
resulted in its chief executive's resignation last year.
The 2015 annual incentive pay of Chief Operations Officer
Greg Hart was reduced by $1 million in connection with a probe
into the No.3 U.S. airline's relationship with the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The internal probe focused on whether United added flights
to Columbia, South Carolina to curry favor with then-Port
Authority Chairman David Samson, who had a home there. United
has also disclosed two government probes related to the matter.
United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said in a statement that
the company did not have anything to add beyond what it had
disclosed.
The proxy statement said its separation agreement with Jeff
Smisek, made effective on Sept. 8, gave the outgoing chief
executive $36.8 million in severance payments and benefits.
His successor, Oscar Munoz, abstained from voting on the
separation agreement between United and Smisek, according to the
filing.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Kim
Coghill)