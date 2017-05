March 3 United Airlines said Tuesday that it expects its non-fuel costs to be down $800 million by the end of the year, making progress toward its 2013 goal to cut costs by $2 billion annually.

The Chicago-based carrier said the savings came in part from outsourcing about 1,150 positions in airports across the country.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)