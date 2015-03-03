(Adds information on unit revenue, hedge losses, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
March 3 United Airlines said on Tuesday
it expects non-fuel costs to be down by $800 million by the end
of the year as it makes progress toward its goal of cutting the
costs by $1 billion annually by 2017.
The Chicago-based carrier said the savings would come in
part from outsourcing about 1,150 positions in airports across
the country. United's non-fuel costs were already down by $380
million at the end of 2014.
The airline also reaffirmed its unit revenue outlook of
being down 1 percent to up 1 percent year over year for the
first quarter of 2015.
It expects $183 million in fuel hedge losses for the first
quarter and $518 million in fuel hedge losses for the rest of
2015, based on Feb. 27 data. At the same time, it said that each
$1 drop in the price of oil per barrel reduces its annual fuel
expense by about $93 million.
The stock rose 1 percent to $67.50 in early trading.
