July 9 United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday said its pre-tax profit margin for the second quarter will be in the lower range of earlier guidance, due to the strong U.S. dollar which has hurt demand from travelers abroad.

The Chicago-based airline said it expects a pre-tax margin of 12 percent to 13 percent for the quarter ended June 30. Its prior forecast was for a pre-tax margin of 12 percent to 14 percent. It said its quarterly capacity grew some 2.3 percent from a year earlier, in the lower range of earlier guidance of 2.25 percent to 3.25 percent growth. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)