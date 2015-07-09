July 9 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Thursday said its pre-tax profit margin for the second
quarter will be in the lower range of earlier guidance, due to
the strong U.S. dollar which has hurt demand from travelers
abroad.
The Chicago-based airline said it expects a pre-tax margin
of 12 percent to 13 percent for the quarter ended June 30. Its
prior forecast was for a pre-tax margin of 12 percent to 14
percent. It said its quarterly capacity grew some 2.3 percent
from a year earlier, in the lower range of earlier guidance of
2.25 percent to 3.25 percent growth.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)