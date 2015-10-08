Oct 8 United Continental Holdings Inc on
Thursday said it expects a higher pre-tax profit margin for the
just-ended third quarter than it had previously forecast.
The Chicago-based airline said its pre-tax margin will be
between 16 percent and 17 percent, compared with a prior
forecast of between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent. It also
narrowed its outlook for a decline in passenger unit revenue,
now seeing a decline between 5.5 percent and 6 percent, compared
with prior guidance of a drop between 5 percent and 7 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)