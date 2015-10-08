(Adds reason for improvement, details on cancellations, analyst
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 8 United Continental Holdings Inc on
Thursday said it expects a higher pre-tax profit margin for the
just-ended third quarter than it had previously forecast, thanks
in part to extra revenue from a credit card agreement for
frequent fliers.
The Chicago-based airline said its pre-tax margin will be
between 16 percent and 17 percent, compared with a prior
forecast of between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent, excluding
special charges. That reflects about $100 million in revenue
from changes to marketing agreements with JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Chase Bank USA and Visa Inc's U.S. subsidiary.
United also narrowed its outlook for a decline in passenger
unit revenue, seeing a decline between 5.5 percent and 6
percent, compared with prior guidance of a drop between 5
percent and 7 percent.
Rival Delta Air Lines Inc reported a similar
improvement last week, suggesting that U.S. airlines may start
to emerge from a months-long unit-revenue slump. A
strong dollar has lowered demand from travelers outside the
United States, and smaller surcharges in international markets
have decreased the value of sales.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said the updated
guidance indicated a solid third quarter.
United said it canceled fewer flights in the quarter than it
had anticipated, resulting in a 2.1-percent capacity increase
from a year earlier. It had forecast capacity would rise between
1.25 percent and 2.25 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Lisa Shumaker)