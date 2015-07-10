July 10 A computer router error that grounded
hundreds of United Airlines flights on Wednesday is just
a preview of what can go wrong for carriers with increasingly
automated operations, experts say.
As airlines switch to electronic luggage tags and more
travelers swap paper tickets for boarding passes stored on
smartphones, industry consultants say the impact of technology
disruptions will keep growing.
That means more money lost for airlines and more travel
plans thwarted for passengers when a glitch occurs.
"Airlines are flying computers," said industry analyst Henry
Harteveldt. "Increased reliance on technology has enabled
(airlines) to become a much more successful and efficient
business, and that also creates an exposure."
Wednesday's disruption at United, which locked the airline
out of its reservations records and therefore blocked check-in
and boarding, led to delays for tens of thousands of travelers.
While a reservations failure of this kind could have
happened more than a decade ago, recent automation and staff
cuts have widened the impact. United had to halt flights on
Wednesday in part because there were fewer airport staff on hand
to help customers when automated check-in kiosks fell off the
grid.
This was the second technical problem in about one month to
ground United's fleet. On June 2, software needed to dispatch
the airline's flight plan briefly lost functionality.
American Airlines Group Inc flights were delayed
just a month earlier because of an application problem on
pilots' iPads, which recently replaced paper flight manuals.
Some planes returned to airport gates to access
Wi-Fi and fix the issue.
Industry trade group Airlines for America did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Airlines have backup systems, but the recent disruptions
have left experts asking whether they have invested enough in
their technological infrastructure, given new profits from
baggage and cancellation fees.
"They should have had much more built-in resiliency and
redundancy in the system," Trend Micro Inc Chief
Cybersecurity Officer Tom Kellermann said.
To be sure, technology has brought benefits like much
shorter wait times for check-in and more in-flight entertainment
via Wi-Fi.
Nor has the number of outages increased, as airlines have
been early adopters of technology for years, said industry
consultant and former American Airlines executive Scott Nason.
"The difference," he said, "is that when they occur, they
can more easily affect the airlines' ability to actually fly."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)