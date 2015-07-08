UPDATE 3-EU advised to rank Uber as transport, challenging business model
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)
July 8 A ground stop of all United Airlines flights following a system-wide computer glitch has been lifted, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.
United Continental Holdings Inc had experienced "network connectivity issues," a spokesman said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)
* Ci financial reports first quarter results, increases dividend