AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
April 23 United Continental Holdings Inc likely will use some of its free cash to finish a $1 billion share buyback program this year and add jet fuel hedge positions for 2016, Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said Thursday during a call with investors.
Rainey also said it's "reasonable" that the Chicago-based airline, which has $7 billion in unrestricted liquidity, will explore approving a dividend or additional share buybacks after finishing the current repurchase program. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing