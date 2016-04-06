AUSTIN, Texas, April 6 United Airlines
has fired a flight attendant who deployed an emergency
evacuation slide on an airplane after it arrived in Houston this
week and used it to exit a plane packed with passengers, an
airline official said on Wednesday.
"She is no longer a United employee," said United Airlines
spokesman Charlie Hobart.
The airline, a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc, did
not identify the flight attendant. It said it believed she
deployed the slide intentionally in the Monday incident but did
not provide a reason as to why she did it.
In a video shown on Houston TV station KPRC, the flight
attendant tosses her bag out of a door behind the cockpit and
slides down the slide. She grabs the bag and walks away from the
plane, which was at full stop.
A photo of the airplane on the station's website shows it at
the gate, with the slide deployed on the side opposite of the
gate.
The flight, with 159 passengers and six crew members aboard,
was from Sacramento to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental
Airport. The airplane, a Boeing 737-900, was briefly taken out
of service for maintenance and then returned to its scheduled
use.
All the others aboard exited the plane without incident or
injury.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio)