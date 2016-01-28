By Jeffrey Dastin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 While airlines are in no rush
to pass on fuel savings to passengers brought by the collapse in
oil prices, the Houston travel market has left them little
choice.
Airlines serving the U.S. oil capital have resorted to steep
discounts to lure newly budget-conscious energy executives back
into the air, according to an analysis of ticket prices provided
exclusively to Reuters.
Crude's 70-percent drop in the past 19 months has made the
Houston travel market a rare point of downward pressure on
airline revenues. Its value, including flights, conventions and
related services, was estimated at $2.8 billion in 2014 in a
report for the Texas governor's office.
The ticket data offers more detail than carriers have
disclosed about the challenges they face at Houston's George
Bush Intercontinental Airport, the ninth busiest globally by
take-offs and landings, according to Airports Council
International's 2014 ranking.
On average, round-trip business and first class tickets to
London sold in September 2015 were 14 percent cheaper than a
year earlier, at about $4,600, according to the latest figures
from fare clearinghouse Airlines Reporting Corporation.
Tickets to Calgary, a gateway to northwestern Canada's vast
oil fields, plummeted 59 percent to $1,020.
And prices for tickets to top drilling gateways Lagos, Dubai
and Scotland's Aberdeen fell 22 percent, 23 percent and 31
percent, respectively. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1VsEfUg)
"It's a combination of fewer people traveling and not as
many people flying business class," said Gary Pearce, chief
commercial officer for travel management company ATPI's energy
and shipping unit.
"Companies are re-negotiating terms with anybody that
provides a service to them," he added, such as asking airlines
to sell lower fares or waive clauses on minimum bookings.
Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips and BP PLC,
which has its U.S. headquarters in Houston, declined to
comment for this story.
BIGGEST LOSER
The oil slide has largely helped U.S. airlines, reducing one
of their biggest expenses and adding hundreds of millions of
dollars to their bottom lines.
However, they have forfeited a large chunk of the gain
because of fuel hedges they bought as protection against crude
rising. Houston's example is another reminder that
cheap oil cuts more than one way.
United Continental Holdings Inc said last week that
it doubled its adjusted fourth-quarter profit to $934 million
from a year ago. But slack business in Houston will reduce its
passenger revenue as a portion of flight capacity by 1 percent
in the first quarter, the airline said.
Chicago-based United is the most affected because it
schedules more than 80 percent of Bush Intercontinental's
flights. About 10 percent of United's flight capacity originated
from Houston according to this week's schedules, aviation data
and analytics company OAG said.
Other airlines adjusting to the oil slump include Delta Air
Lines Inc, which recently stopped flights from its
Minneapolis hub to Dickinson, North Dakota, near the Bakken
shale oil formation.
Alaska Air Group Inc reported on an investor call
last week that its energy-related sales were "fairly stable"
because roughly the same number of workers needed to fly to
oil-rich Prudhoe Bay to operate drills and pipelines there,
despite lower production.
Airlines Reporting Corporation, owned by a group of North
American airlines, declined to provide data on Prudhoe Bay
flights and other routes that were dominated by a single carrier
and therefore market sensitive.
LEISURE FARES DOWN
Cheap oil has not only lowered corporate travel spending.
Greater Houston's 6.5 million residents are cutting back on
leisure trips, too.
The average low leisure fare is down 25 percent from Houston
while only down 20 percent overall in the United States,
according to a mid-January analysis of the top domestic routes
by Harrell Associates, shared with Reuters.
Fares have fallen nationwide, not just in Houston, because
lower fuel costs have let the largest airlines chop their fares
in stiff competition with budget rivals like Spirit Airlines Inc
Still, the lowest refundable last-minute fares from Houston
are down 11 percent, but up 5 percent nationwide, Harrell
Associates data showed.
United said last week it is scrapping plans to grow its
Houston operation by 2 percent in 2016 and keeping capacity
steady instead.
The airline declined additional comment for this story but
noted that in January 2015 it shrunk its Houston-Calgary
operation to three flights per day from four.
The airline's loss could be a gain for budget rival
Southwest Airlines Co, which in October started its
first international flights to Latin America from nearby Houston
Hobby Airport.
