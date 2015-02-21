Feb 20 United Airlines has opened an
internal investigation into its relationship with the former
chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
following a government probe, according to its annual filing on
Friday.
Media reports have said the government is probing whether
United added direct flights from its Newark hub to an airport
near a home of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
Chairman David Samson in Columbia, South Carolina to curry favor
with the official.
According to reports, it then discontinued the route after
Samson resigned in the spring of 2014 following news of a
federal probe into a potential conflict of interest between his
role as chairman and his private law firm.
United said in its annual filing, "The Company and certain
of its executive officers and employees have received federal
grand jury subpoenas requesting records and testimony related to
certain individuals formerly associated with the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey and related operations of the
Company."
United is cooperating with the government's investigation,
it added.
The Port Authority, which said Thursday that it is working
with law enforcement on the issue, had been under intense
scrutiny from the so-called Bridgegate scandal that revealed
that aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were behind a
massive traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge in September
2013.
A spokeswoman for the airline declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Hilary Russ in New York;
editing by Andrew Hay)