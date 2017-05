Aug 15 The U.S. government on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing United Airlines Inc of denying employment benefits to a U.S. Air Force reservist during his military leave that it grants other workers for similar types of leave.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it filed the lawsuit on behalf of Daniel Fandrei, a lieutenant colonel, against United, which is part of United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)