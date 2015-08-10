(Adds details on UGE taking over services from Envoy Air)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Aug 10 United Airlines on Monday
launched a subsidiary to handle checked bags and perform other
services for its regional unit, United Express, a move in line
with industry peers aimed at improving operations.
United Ground Express (UGE) will take over customer and
cargo service starting this fall at some of the 150 U.S.
airports where parent United Continental Holdings Inc currently
outsources work.
United declined to specify the airports but said UGE will
initially serve cities where it contracted Envoy Air, a
subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc. UGE also will
launch service on Dec. 9 at the Kalamazoo airport in Michigan in
conjunction with new United Express flights there.
Envoy in May decided it would only perform ground services
for flights scheduled by its parent company, and it will begin
transitioning work to UGE in September, a source familiar with
Envoy's business said.
United's move comes six months after it reached a union deal
to outsource some 1,150 positions at 16 airports across the
country. It had said furloughs or layoffs could
result if affected workers declined offers to transfer to other
airports.
United spokesman Charles Hobart declined to say if the
launch of UGE was related to the airline's earlier outsourcing
plan. However, he said furloughed and former United employees
could apply to work for UGE.
The shuffle has helped lower costs significantly at the
second-biggest U.S. airline by capacity. Then-Chief Financial
Officer John Rainey said on an investor call last month that
United saved $350 million in non-fuel costs so far this year,
and was on track to reach $1 billion in annual non-fuel cost
savings by the end of 2016, a year before initial expectations.
Hobart said UGE "will provide cost-effective operations at
traditionally outsourced locations."
The airline will continue to rely on third parties for
ground-handling where it makes financial and logistical sense,
he said.
Rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and American launched
similar services years ago. American formed AMR Services
Corporation in 1983 and sold that business in 1999. Delta still
owns subsidiary DAL Global Services.
Aviation industry consultant Robert Mann said the move could
help United address conflicts of interest inherent in
outsourcing, in which a third party might offer privileged
service to its parent company or largest customer rather than
United Express.
The ground-handling business, he added, "can be very
profitable, but you have to run it efficiently and somewhat
ruthlessly."
