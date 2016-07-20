(Adds details on Houston, company comment, share movement,
byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
is reviewing its management structure and how it routes flights
through various hubs in an effort to operate more efficiently
and cut costs, Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said in an
employee letter that Reuters saw on Wednesday.
The review is part of an ongoing attempt by United and its
reshuffled board to cancel fewer flights, win customers and
narrow a profit margin gap with rival Delta Air Lines Inc
.
Separately, United said in a filing on Wednesday that it
expected to cut flight capacity from its Houston hub between 1
percent and 2 percent in 2016 while increasing its emphasis on
San Francisco and Denver.
A decline in oil prices over the past two years has prompted
United's energy-industry clients to cut back on travel spending.
The No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic also expects
corporate customers generally to book lower fares in the second
half of 2016, Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton said on a call
with analysts on Wednesday.
Analysts have called on United to fly less from Houston and
more from other airports, but the company has said it would not
have major changes to announce until the winter.
United shares were up 2.5 percent at $49.06 in afternoon
trading, buoyed in part by a $2 billion buyback and
higher-than-expected earnings announced after Tuesday's market
close.
