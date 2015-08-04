Aug 4 United Continental Holdings Inc
Chief Financial Officer John Rainey has left the fourth-biggest
passenger air carrier in the United States to take up the same
role at PayPal Holdings Inc, the companies said
Tuesday.
The move follows a three-year stint as United's CFO, during
which the airline paid down its highest-interest debt and more
than tripled profit to $1.19 billion last quarter, compared with
the same period in 2012.
United named Treasurer Gerry Laderman as its acting chief
financial officer and said it will consider internal and
external candidates before naming a permanent replacement.
Rainey succeeds Patrick Dupuis at PayPal, who will remain at
the digital payments company in the new role of senior vice
president of simplicity, quality and productivity.
"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join PayPal,"
Rainey said in a news release. "PayPal is leading the
transformation of money and the digitization of payments."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)