Aug 18 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Thursday it appointed a new chief financial officer and
chief commercial officer in the first major management shakeup
since Oscar Munoz took over as chief executive officer last
September.
United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said
Andrew Levy will become CFO, filling the job that has been
vacant for more than a year. Levy had multiple roles including
CFO at low-cost airline Allegiant Travel Co.
United also said former Boston Consulting Group partner
Julia Haywood will become chief commercial officer. Also, Chief
Revenue Officer Jim Compton will retire at the end of 2016.
