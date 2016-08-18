Aug 18 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday it appointed a new chief financial officer and chief commercial officer in the first major management shakeup since Oscar Munoz took over as chief executive officer last September.

United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said Andrew Levy will become CFO, filling the job that has been vacant for more than a year. Levy had multiple roles including CFO at low-cost airline Allegiant Travel Co.

United also said former Boston Consulting Group partner Julia Haywood will become chief commercial officer. Also, Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton will retire at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)