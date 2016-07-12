July 12 United Continental Holdings Inc
expects to write off a quarter billion dollars in assets because
a decision by U.S. regulators to allow more take-offs and
landings in Newark, New Jersey, has diminished the value of
United's slots there, the airline said on Tuesday.
United, the No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it
will record a non-cash charge of $412 million in the second
quarter, or $264 million after income taxes, associated with its
slots at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The charge follows a recent decision by the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration to allow more flights to take off and
land at Newark because airport congestion had eased.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Sandra Maler)