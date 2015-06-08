June 8 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Monday that quarterly passenger revenue per available
seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and
distance of its flights, will fall in the bottom half of its
previous guidance.
The Chicago-based airline forecast in a news release that
PRASM in the second quarter will fall between 5 and 6 percent
from a year ago, compared with earlier guidance of a 4 to 6
percent drop.
This fall was "primarily as a result of foreign exchange
impact and revenue pressure related to lower oil prices," said
United, which has a hub in the U.S. oil industry's Houston home.
"In addition, yields from domestic bookings (made close to
customers' travel dates) and revenue from oil-related corporate
accounts have both softened compared to prior guidance," it
said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)