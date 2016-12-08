BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
NEW YORK Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc predicts a smaller-than-expected unit revenue decline in the fourth quarter, the company reported on Thursday, due to strong bookings in the second half of the quarter.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats United flies and how far it flies them, is now expected to decline 3 percent to 4 percent compared with prior expectations of a 4 percent to 6 percent drop at the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic. (Reporting by Alana Wise and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alan Crosby)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th