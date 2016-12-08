(Adds profit margin, cost, company shares, background)
By Alana Wise
Dec 8 United Continental Holdings Inc
forecasts a higher profit margin in the fourth quarter, as
bookings strengthened and expenses related to employment
benefits were lower than expected, the company said on Thursday.
United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it
now expects its pretax margin to be between 7.5 percent and 8.5
percent, a jump from its earlier prediction of 5 percent to 7
percent for the period.
Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading.
The carrier announced a smaller-than-expected passenger unit
revenue, which compares sales to how many seats United flies and
how far it flies them. It is now projected to decline 3 percent
to 4 percent compared with prior expectations of a 4 percent to
6 percent drop.
The improved forecast comes on the heels of a newly ratified
contract with the carrier's mechanics. United said it expects
the deal to increase fourth-quarter unit costs, excluding fuel
and other expenses, by 0.5 percentage points.
However, United said lower benefits expenses would limit
unit costs to growing between 4 percent and 4.5 percent in the
quarter from a year ago.
