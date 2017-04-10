April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.

The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said it expects capacity growth of 2.6 percent for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a prior forecast of a 1-2 percent increase. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)