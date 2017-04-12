NEW YORK, April 12 United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said the company would not use law enforcement officers to remove overbooked passengers from aircraft in the wake of a video that showed a forcible removal of a Chicago passenger on Sunday.

Munoz told ABC News that the problem resulted from a "system failure" that prevented employees from using "common sense" in the situation. He said he had no plans to resign over the incident that has drawn condemnation around the world. Munoz profusely apologized to the passenger, his family, passengers, the airline's customers. "This can never, will never happen again," he said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)