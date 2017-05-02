METALS-Copper retreats from three-week high ahead of holiday weekend
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
WASHINGTON May 1 Chicago Department of Transportation director Ginger Evans will testify on Thursday at a U.S. Senate hearing on the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight.
Evans will join United President Scott Kirby on the Hill in the second congressional hearing into the incident that sparked international outrage and prompted the industry to revise customer service practices.
The Chicago aviation department has suspended four people in connection with the incident. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Alana Wise; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazilian stocks and currencies rose on Friday as traders hoped for progress on an ambitious reform agenda despite a growing political crisis ensnaring President Michel Temer. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.7 percent but remained far from the two-month peaks seen before the political scandal over bribery allegations broke out last week. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent. Shares of state-controlled power u