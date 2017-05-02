WASHINGTON May 1 Chicago Department of Transportation director Ginger Evans will testify on Thursday at a U.S. Senate hearing on the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight.

Evans will join United President Scott Kirby on the Hill in the second congressional hearing into the incident that sparked international outrage and prompted the industry to revise customer service practices.

The Chicago aviation department has suspended four people in connection with the incident. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Alana Wise; Editing by Sandra Maler)