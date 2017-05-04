WASHINGTON May 4 United Airlines will
be back in the hot seat on Thursday when the U.S. Congress holds
its second hearing this week to examine the circumstances
surrounding the forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago
flight last month.
United President Scott Kirby was to join Chicago Department
of Transportation Commissioner Ginger Evans at a U.S. Senate
Commerce subcommittee hearing into the state of airline travel,
following the high-profile dragging of a 69-year-old passenger
from a United flight on April 9.
Amid looming threats of increased oversight of the largely
deregulated industry, United hopes to impress the panel that the
U.S. sector can best regulate its own practices, including
implementing enough customer service-minded changes to improve
passenger satisfaction.
Also slated to testify on Thursday are Sara Nelson, the
international president of the Association of Flight
Attendants-CWA, and Sharon Pinkerton, an official at the airline
trade group Airlines for America.
At a tense Tuesday hearing held by a U.S. House of
Representatives committee, lawmakers threatened United and other
carriers with legislation aimed at improving customer service.
Top airline executives promised to address customer service
failures at the hearing, held to consider ways to address
passenger frustrations with problems such as overbooking.
Despite lawmakers' warnings, airlines on Tuesday breathed a
sigh of relief that no immediate plans were outlined to tighten
regulations on the industry.
Last month, United faced international scorn when video
circulated showing a paying passenger, David Dao, being dragged
from his seat on United Flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare
International Airport to make room for airline employees.
In initial statements, United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz
stoked outrage for declining to apologize to Dao for his
treatment at the hands of airport security.
Munoz has since reversed course, apologizing repeatedly to
United customers and to Dao, with whom United last week reached
a settlement for an undisclosed sum.
After Tuesday's hearing, Munoz said the message that change
was needed was loud and clear.
"I think the sense in the room was one of an admonition to
get your collective stuff together," Munoz told reporters at the
Capitol. The alternative was to face additional legislation,
"which I think is fair," he added.
In response to the dragging incident, United has changed its
policies by pledging to reduce the amount it overbooks its
flights and offering passengers who voluntarily forfeit their
seats on oversold flights up to $10,000.
