LONDON Aug 28 Two United Airlines
pilots were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence
of alcohol in Scotland on Saturday as they were about to fly to
the United States, police and the airline said.
Police Scotland said the two men, aged 35 and 45 years, were
detained under a section of the Railways and Transport Safety
Act which covers carrying out pilot function or activity whilst
exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol.
The men are expected to appear in court in Paisley, near
Glasgow, on Monday.
The flight from Glasgow to Newark Airport, New Jersey,
carrying 141 passengers, eventually took off nearly 10 hours
late on Saturday evening with a new crew, the airline said.
United said two pilots had been removed from service and
their flying duties.
"We're collaborating with the authorities and will conduct
our own investigation," said spokeswoman Erin Benson.
"The safety of our customers is our highest priority."
The pilots were arrested in the cockpit shortly before the
0800 GMT flight to the New Jersey airport was due to depart, the
BBC reported.
