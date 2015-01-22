China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday that its profit was $28 million last quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates.
The Chicago-based airline earned $461 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, excluding $433 million in special costs largely from settling losing fuel hedges and from a voluntary buyout for flight attendants. Analysts estimated, on average, the airline would earn $1.22 per diluted share, excluding certain special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal