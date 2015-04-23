April 23 United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations and forecast a drop in passenger unit revenue of four to six percent this quarter as a strong U.S. dollar has weakened demand abroad.

The Chicago-based airline earned $508 million last quarter. Excluding special items, it earned $582 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.44 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)