on Monday reported a third-quarter profit that topped analysts'
estimates and forecast that a closely watched revenue measure
would continue to drop in the fourth quarter.
The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic earned $965
million in the third quarter, the company said. Excluding
one-time charges, profit fell 41 percent to $997 million, or
$3.11 per share, partly due to higher wages for flight
attendants. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $3.06
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
United said it expected passenger unit revenue, which
compares sales to how many seats the airline flies and how far
it flies them, to decline between 4 percent and 6 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier.
