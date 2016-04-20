April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts'
expectations and said it would slow its growth plans because
flight capacity across the industry has exceeded passenger
demand, pushing down prices.
The No.3 U.S. airline by traffic earned $313 million in the
first quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit fell 25 percent to
$435 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in part because United
began recording non-cash taxes. Analysts on average estimated
United would earn about $420 million, or $1.18 per diluted
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)