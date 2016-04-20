(Adds airline and analyst comments, margin, background)
April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts'
expectations and said it would slow its growth plans because
flight capacity across the industry has exceeded passenger
demand, pushing down prices.
The No.3 U.S. airline by traffic earned $313 million in the
first quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit fell 25 percent to
$435 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in part because United
began recording non-cash taxes.
Analysts on average estimated United would earn about $420
million, or $1.18 per diluted share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Despite the results, shares slumped nearly 3 percent in
after-hours trade because the airline forecast that unit revenue
would continue to sink from a year ago. United executives
presented a bleaker picture of demand than rival Delta Air Lines
Inc did last week, which had said average U.S. domestic
fares were starting to rise.
"Demand is not growing at the level of industry capacity,"
United's Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton said on a media call.
A collapse in oil prices continues to hurt bookings for
travel from energy center Houston, one of United's principal
hubs. At the same time, a surge in flights from low-cost
airlines such as Southwest Airlines Co and Spirit
Airlines Inc continues to keep prices low compared to a
year ago.
United said it expects passenger revenue as measured against
flight capacity to decline between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent
in the second quarter. The closely watched financial measure
fell 7.4 percent in the first quarter.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said the forecast was
weaker than expected, noting that "the market was largely
looking for unit revenue declines to start moderating" in the
second quarter.
In response to soft demand, United said it has reduced plans
to add flight capacity in 2016 by 0.5 percentage points, meaning
it will grow between 1 percent and 2 percent compared to a year
ago.
Cheap fuel has at least lowered United's costs. The airline
said its pretax profit margin was 8.4 percent in the first
quarter, compared with 6.8 percent a year ago.
United said earlier Wednesday that it has shuffled its board
in a settlement with activist investors who wanted new directors
with airline expertise to take charge.
With the boardroom contest behind it, analysts say United
can focus on closing the margin gap with Delta, which reported
an 18.5 percent operating margin last week.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)