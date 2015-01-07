Jan 7 A group of 13 flight attendants say they
were illegally fired by United Airlines after refusing to fly on
a Hong Kong-bound plane last July that had a "threatening"
message scrawled under its tail engine, according to a complaint
filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.
In the complaint, filed Tuesday, they said the words "Bye
Bye" and two faces, one smiling and the other with an expression
that the workers described as "devilish," were found
finger-drawn in oil grime under the auxiliary engine of the
plane at San Francisco International Airport.
The flight attendants said the airline refused to deplane
the passengers and conduct a security inspection. They said they
disobeyed orders to work, believing the lives of more than 300
passengers and crew on the jumbo jet could be endangered.
United accused the flight attendants of insubordination and
fired them all, according to the complaint.
United, a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc,
said it would fight the pending litigation vigorously. A
spokesman told Reuters in an email that the airline's teams had
investigated the issue and found there was no "credible security
threat."
The airline followed all of the Federal Aviation
Administration's procedures, the spokesman said, noting that the
pilots and mechanics had deemed the plane safe to fly.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Leslie
Adler)