SEATTLE Nov 15 Boeing Co shares dropped
on Tuesday after United Continental Holdings said it
will cancel orders for 61 Boeing 737 jetliners worth nearly $5
billion at list prices, and buy newer 737 models for delivery in
later years.
The decision called into question Boeing's plans to increase
production of one of its biggest money makers over the next two
years, and its ability to generate more cash for investors.
"737 output is their only realistic way to increase cash
flow," said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the Teal
Group in Virginia. Boeing is already cutting production of the
777, its other cash cow, and 787 output is due to remain steady.
"Now it looks like 737 output will not grow as planned," he
said.
Boeing shares were down 1.4 percent at $147.86 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Boeing had planned to increase 737 production to 57 a month
in 2019, up from 42 a month currently, with interim step-ups to
47 and 52 a month along the way.
On Oct. 26, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said
the company was on track to raise 737 output as planned and
signaled demand remained strong for the jet even at higher
production rates. "Importantly," he said, "even at the 57 per
month rate, we continue to be over sold."
United said it will cancel orders for 61 Boeing 737-700
planes originally due in the next two years and will replace
them with newer 737 MAX planes at undetermined dates. Orders for
four other 737-700s will be converted to larger 737-800s due for
delivery in 2017, United said.
The moves reduce United's capital spending by $1.6 billion
through 2018.
