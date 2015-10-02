Oct 2 United Continental Holdings Inc
and its maintenance workers' union said on Friday that they
paused talks on a new contract after a rival airline tentatively
agreed to a wage increase.
United said in an online message to employees that it met
with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for the last two
weeks and made headway on healthcare, sick time and hours of
service. The message, posted on unitednegotiations.com, said the
company offered significant pay increases, but a deal that the
Teamsters reached Wednesday with American Airlines Group Inc
"reset the market."
Chicago-based United is assessing how that deal, which
increased pay for American's passenger service agents, affected
industry wages, the message said. It will reconvene talks with
the Teamsters in two weeks.
The pause reflects the company's challenge in reaching labor
deals and integrating its workforce since United and Continental
merged in 2010. Each still has its own contracts with flight
attendants and maintenance technicians.
The Teamsters union represents 9,000 maintenance technicians
and related workers at United, it said.
"Delta and American are setting the pace, and United is
dragging its feet," Teamsters negotiator Clacy Griswold said in
a news release. "We hoped to see a change in the airline's
attitude toward its workers under the new leadership of CEO
Oscar Munoz, but that has yet to be seen."
Last month, Munoz took the helm of the second-largest U.S.
airline by capacity. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smisek
resigned because of internal and federal investigations into the
carrier's relationship with the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey.
The probes have focused on whether United added direct
flights to Columbia, South Carolina to curry favor with the Port
Authority's then-Chairman David Samson, who had a home there, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Munoz has called a summit of United's union leaders for Oct.
15 and has made a point since taking the job of listening to
customers and meeting with workers to hear their feedback on the
airline.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)